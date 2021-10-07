3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $82,900

3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over an acre (1.03) in Rowan County. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, spacious kitchen with a breakfast area, oversized great room, and a rocking chair front porch. With some TLC, this property can be brought back to it's glory. Great for an owner occupant or an investor looking to flip or rent out. Seller will only consider cash offers! Agents, please see agent remarks for offer instructions!