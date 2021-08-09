3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $199,900

 Skip to main content
Solid 3br. 1ba. brick home on DOUBLE lot in nice well kept established neighborhood. Per owner-hardwood floors under carpet except for paneled bedroom. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets and appliances. Gas furnace. Central air had not been turned on in two years until this week. Lost Freon in one day. Central air is not working however list price gives buyer more than room to replace! All personal items will be removed before closing. We are now in a multiple offer situation. Please submit all highest and best offers by 8:00 PM Tuesday 08-09-2021.

