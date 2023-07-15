Absolutely adorable and practically NEW! This 3 bed, 2 full bath, split bedroom home built in 2019 is ready to welcome you home! Spacious kitchen with clean, crisp white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a fridge that will remain. Deck off the kitchen leads to a great fenced in back yard that backs up to a creek and trees for privacy. There's also a wonderful greenhouse and a fenced in area with a chicken coop that will remain, as well as a storage shed with power! Don't miss this opportunity to own this charming home in the quaint town of Landis.
3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $260,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carson Lester, 22, owner and creator of Tasty Pickles, started his own business as a high school project and it now has grown to include a pre…
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…
Today, the Tribune continues its 19th annual series of articles looking back at the news and advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of a …
Bud Light initially lost the title last month, which it has largely held for two decades.
Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are most often seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia, but an 11-year solar cycle that's expec…