Absolutely adorable and practically NEW! This 3 bed, 2 full bath, split bedroom home built in 2019 is ready to welcome you home! Spacious kitchen with clean, crisp white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a fridge that will remain. Deck off the kitchen leads to a great fenced in back yard that backs up to a creek and trees for privacy. There's also a wonderful greenhouse and a fenced in area with a chicken coop that will remain, as well as a storage shed with power! Don't miss this opportunity to own this charming home in the quaint town of Landis.