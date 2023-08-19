Builder has chosen a plan that has a large open living room, kitchen and dining area. The second floor has a large primary suite with attached bathroom, double sink vanity and standing shower. The secondary bedrooms are also located upstairs with an additional bathroom. Kitchen cabinets are solid wood with soft close doors and drawers along with granite countertops.
3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $310,000
