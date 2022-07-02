WELCOME to Landis; such an adorable town! 3 bed, 2 bath, NEW CONSTRUCTION with a TWO car attached GARAGE and a covered FRONT PORCH on 1/2 acre! Split floorplan. Kitchen has white shaker cabinets, an island and a pantry. Primary bathroom has a separate water closet, grey shaker cabinets and a linen closet. Secondary bedrooms are 13.5 X 14.5 and 13.5 x 13.5! Separate laundry room. Garage is FINISHED and painted--also includes a garage door opener. 1/2 acre with mature trees lining the back of the lot. 10x0 patio in back. Sidewalk from driveway to front door. Final grading yet to be done. Yard will be seeded and sod will be placed on the right. 1 year home warranty provided. Expected completion June 30.
3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $315,000
