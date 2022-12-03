3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $349,900

Fantastic move in ready home in a prime location. Easy access to highways and minutes from restaurants and entertainment without the high city taxes. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances make this a modern luxury in a country locale. You do not want to miss this gem. With a generous sized primary suite and a loft to accompany the additional 2 bedrooms upstairs there is plenty of room for your household. On the main level you will find a big open floor plan perfect for all your needs.