3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $772,566

Beautiful new custom home in the Irish Creek Country Club community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to close seven schools to out-of-district attendance for the…
At the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education meeting, board members approved the appointments of two new principals.
LEWISVILLE — A barn being used for a wedding reception accidentally caught fire and burned Saturday night. While no guests were injured, the barn was a total loss, according to Steve Williams, the assistant fire chief of the Lewisville Fire Department.
This fall, two students with local ties will be among the 75 new Morehead-Cain Scholars from across North Carolina, the U.S. and the world who…
An Alabama sheriff says escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals, according to an Alabama sheriff
A woman's voice — which authorities say is Vicky White's — is heard saying things including, "wait, stop ... airbags going to go off and kill us."
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
Vicky White's death leaves many questions after a week-long manhunt that started in Alabama and ended with an Indiana crash. Here's the latest.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 22-30. For more information regarding specific plots …
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is expanding its presence on Lake Norman with a new 27-foot vessel to patrol the waters.