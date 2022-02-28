3 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $324,900

Call Dawn 828-381-2704 or Sean 828-381-2768 for more info! Location! Space! Privacy! This awesome brick ranch has it all. The updated home offers 3BR/2BA. Enter into a cozy den with a wood burning masonry fireplace with blowers. The kitchen has been updated with new appliances recently, dining room and a full laundry room/utility room with cabinets and a sink. No carpet anywhere in this home! Down the hall find a guest bath, two guest bedrooms and a primary bedroom large enough for your King size bed. Primary bedroom features a walk out door to the covered 34x6 rear patio. All fixtures have been updated, recently painted interior, roof installed in 2020, HVAC installed July 2021 and new well installed January 2022. Don't miss the amazing full brick detached workshop with a single garage. There is also a large storage room on the back and a lean to for all of your toys! Workshop was used as the "man cave" previously. Garage is wired for 220. Convenient to Charlotte, Hwy 16, Hwy 321, Newton/Hickory, Denver and more! Must see!