This beautiful designed home is located in the highly desirable North Lincoln Sch Dist. It features covered porches, brick foundation, colored Hardie Board siding w/stained post, custom wood shutters and Architect shingles . A stone accent on front is optional. Buyers may choose colors. Interior features include a vaulted Family room with stone FP. Split BR plan . Owners Suite with dual WI closets , tile shower and soaking tub. This home features a chef style Kitchen with an Island and plenty of room to entertain. Full overlay cabinets with soft close hinges, granite tops and stone backsplash. Buyers will have many selections to choose from. **There is an optional 2nd floor with the 4th BR, full bath and closet. There is also an optional Bonus room . Please see plan on frankbetzhouseplans.com (Hemlock Falls ) *Note an add'l 29 SQFT was added to main floor in laundry room.