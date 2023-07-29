This beautiful designed home is located in the highly desirable North Lincoln Sch Dist. It features covered porches, brick foundation, colored Hardie Board siding w/stained post, custom wood shutters and Architect shingles . A stone accent on front is optional. Buyers may choose colors. Interior features include a vaulted Family room with stone FP. Split BR plan . Owners Suite with dual WI closets , tile shower and soaking tub. This home features a chef style Kitchen with an Island and plenty of room to entertain. Full overlay cabinets with soft close hinges, granite tops and stone backsplash. Buyers will have many selections to choose from. **There is an optional 2nd floor with the 4th BR, full bath and closet. There is also an optional Bonus room . Please see plan on frankbetzhouseplans.com (Hemlock Falls ) *Note an add'l 29 SQFT was added to main floor in laundry room.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $516,330
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”
The field is set for the 2023 elections after the filing period closed on Friday at noon.
Mooresville High baseball coach Jeff Burchett has announced he is retiring.
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
Sgt. Chester Ward of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press Wednesday that the situation “seems accidental.”