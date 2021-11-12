3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $1,500,000

Welcome to your private escape on top of Anderson Mountain! This custom home was built on 10+ acres of land overlooking Lake Norman and Uptown Charlotte! Enter the Great Room featuring a custom rock fireplace, dramatic coffered ceilings and views overlooking the city. The custom open kitchen has top of the line appliances, custom cabinetry and refrigerator to match. The luxurious master suite is accented with reclaimed barn wood on the ceiling and throughout the master bath. Enter your dream bathroom with free standing, jetted soaking tub and open walk-through shower. The 3 car garage has custom built-in storage cabinets, shower and secondary laundry room! More features; whole house water filtration system, home surge protector, propane gas storage tank, whole house dehumidifier and more! There's also a detached metal building (1000sqft), by General Steel. Features include; HVAC/electrical/plumbing, sink and floor drains throughout. Located on the property are dirt biking/ATV trails!