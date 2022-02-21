3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over a third of an acre in Lincoln County. Highly desirable North Lincoln School district. This home offers a peaceful wooded surrounding, fenced in yard and storage shed.
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $152,999
