3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $174,900

This 3 Bedroom home features an enclosed Office just off the living room, perfect for working at home. The Garage has high ceilings and will easily hold 3 cars + ATV's or Bikes and Car Lift will fit! New Laminate Flooring in Living Room/Dining Area and found throughout the entire home! Fresh Paint throughout entire home including the ceilings 2021! Shed has electricity! Fresh Landscape! Front & Back Deck recently painted! Garage Fascia repaired 2021. Well Pump was replaced in 2019. New Toilets & New Smoke Detectors 2021. Easy commute from Hwy-150 to 4-lane Hwy-16 to get anywhere fast. Professionally Cleaned Oct/2021! Seller needs a 30-day Seller Possession after closing if possible, but not a deal breaker. Seller is calling for Highest and Best Offers due in by 8pm Sunday 10/31.