Just like new! Ranch home less than 1 year old on almost an acre! Woodland setting is like living in a park and has many trees to ensure privacy. No HOA! 3 Bedrooms and an office with a closet. Wide open floorplan with vaulted ceilings in living room and family room. Stainless steel kitchen sink with upgraded faucet. Kitchen has an island and separate dining room for lots of seating. Vaulted ceiling in master and oversized tub shower combination. Large walk-in closet. Upgraded lighting. Laundry has a large utility room with plenty of room for all your pantry items and located right next to the kitchen. Upgraded cordless 2" woodgrain style blinds. Insulated tilt-in windows for easy cleaning also no carpet! Bandys school district. Convenient to new shopping, restaurants and marinas in Sherrills Ford and Denver. Black Aluminum Fencing in the backyard. Washer, dryer and shed are negotiable. Professional Pictures to come the week of 11/8. Appointments for viewing start 11/9. Schedule today.
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $192,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mooresville High School will dismiss students at 9 a.m. today after an incident of an apparent suicide on the school’s campus, according to a …
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wedn…
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
- Updated
The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute (https://www.uti.edu/locations/north-car…
- Updated
After an investigation spanning several months, Mooresville police charged Chase Harris Roycroft with multiple counts of sexual exploitation o…
Mooresville police seeking help in locating man wanted in connection with child pornography investigation
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department is searching for a man they said is wanted in connection with the distribution of online child pornography. …
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a $45.6 million project bid for the construction o…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 24-30.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 4-9. Lis…
- Updated
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Tuesday, in a 4-1 vote, decided to make face masks optional for students in seven…