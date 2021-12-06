3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $250,000

**The seller will be accepting offers through 5pm Saturday, December 4, 2021.** This home lies in the heart of Ridge Crest, a peaceful neighborhood that has NO HOA! On the main floor, in addition to the main living and kitchen area, the home features a dining room, an office, and a bonus flex space which rivals the living room in size. Three bedrooms crown the home on the upper level. The primary bedroom features an en suite bath and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and the laundry area complete the upper level. Outside, the yard is surrounded by trees which creates a seemingly private sanctuary for your enjoyment. An easy commute to Charlotte, Mooresville, or Hickory, and close proximity to Highways 150 & 16, round out the benefits of this home.