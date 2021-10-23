Like new home with a great location in a quaint subdivision close to HWY 16, offering easy access to Charlotte and less than 10 mins outside the Denver area. Enjoy the spacious layout with 3 beds, 2 baths, and a bonus room. The main floor offers an open concept living and a laundry room with plenty of cabinets. The master bedroom is on the main with a private bath, and walk-in closet. The kitchen offers SS appliances, tile backsplash, and granite countertops. Upstairs all rooms are spacious with a large full bath. Outside find a covered front and back porch along with a fenced-in and level back yard. Have all the storage space you'll need with the 20x12 storage building. No city taxes, water, or sewer bill!
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $324,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
- Updated
A Mooresville man was arrested in connection with a robbery of medication and break-ins at two local businesses, the Mooresville Police Depart…
- Updated
A Mooresville man faces three counts of murder and one of first-degree arson from a July incident in which three bodies were found after a fire on Loram Drive in Troutman.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
As Gavin Schmidt and his father began moving his collection of Halloween decorations out of the house and into the driveway, cars began slowin…
I have never seen an actual ghost. It doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in them, but I have not been privy in this life to have experienced an…
They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This is true and can also be life changing or lifesaving when it comes to your healt…
Pine Lake Prep’s girls golf team claimed the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A/ West Regional championship Monday at the C…
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.