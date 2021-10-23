 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $324,900

3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $324,900

3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $324,900

Like new home with a great location in a quaint subdivision close to HWY 16, offering easy access to Charlotte and less than 10 mins outside the Denver area. Enjoy the spacious layout with 3 beds, 2 baths, and a bonus room. The main floor offers an open concept living and a laundry room with plenty of cabinets. The master bedroom is on the main with a private bath, and walk-in closet. The kitchen offers SS appliances, tile backsplash, and granite countertops. Upstairs all rooms are spacious with a large full bath. Outside find a covered front and back porch along with a fenced-in and level back yard. Have all the storage space you'll need with the 20x12 storage building. No city taxes, water, or sewer bill!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics