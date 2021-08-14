 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $474,825

3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $474,825

3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $474,825

Beautful 2 bedroom 2 bath home in new Wynswept Community in Maiden, NC Home features a 2 car front load garage, Master suite and 2 additional bedrooms and an Office. Enter thru the large foyer and into the Gourmet Kitchen with Gas cooktop, wall oven and microwave with Granite countertops throughout including Stainless steel appliance package.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics