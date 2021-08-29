Very private setting on 4 beautiful acres. This custom built home has a grand foyer with soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, wainscoting and crown molding. Large den off kitchen can be used any time you don't need the formal dining area and living room. Also a cozy sunroom is just off the kitchen. Laundry is located on the main floor. Basement is finished with a bath and two additional rooms that can fit your needs. Four stall barn with water, power, loft,two utility buildings, fruit trees, pasture and woods. Big metal 12 x 24 and 8 x 10 grey and black building do not convey with property. Solar panels do not convey!
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $549,900
