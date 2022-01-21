 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $569,525

Beautiful ranch plan in the Wynswept community. This home will feature a 2 car side load garage. Walk past the covered front porch passed the Home Office and into the gourmet kitchen featuring separate cook top and wall oven. Home features a large master suite with Freestanding Soaking Tub with his/her walk in closets. Home includes 2 additional bedrooms with WIC's and rear deck.

