Custom built home on over 10 acres in Catawba County! Huge covered deck on front of home overlooking the lush green private yard. Large patio out back for entertaining with all the privacy you want and a wooded view. 2 car attached garage. Custom kitchen with island, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Primary bedroom suite on main level with 2 walk in closets. En suite bath has a vanity area, jetted walk in tub. Central vacuum, ceramic tile and hardwoods downstairs. Sun Room across the back of home with fireplace. 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Huge unfinished bonus room upstairs with tons of storage space. You can have privacy, acreage, ride your ATV and still 15 minutes from shopping, dining, retail!! Tenant lease ends 08/31/2021. Property can be subdivided.
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $590,000
