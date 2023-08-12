Beautiful custom built home located on 5.5 Ac with private backyard. Large covered back porch that overlooks in-ground gunite pool w/hot tub and waterfalls. This home provides an open floor plan with a large kitchen island. Counter tops are leather granite w/chiseled edges & custom white cabinets & island is Knotty Alder. Gas stove with pot filler & double convection ovens w/large breakfast area. Nice formal dining area just off the kitchen. Living room has lots of natural light & built-ins around gas fireplace. Hardwood floors thru-out home with tile in Baths. Primary BR with walk-out to porch & pool. Dual walk-in closets that are 10 x10 & 7x10. Primary bath has a large freestanding tub & a 4x12 fully tiled shower that has 2 entrances. Laundry room comes equipped w/a dog wash station. Also has a pocket door for easy access to one of the primary closets. Bathrooms have leathered granite tops with vessel sinks. Bonus rm is very spacious with a nice size full bathroom.