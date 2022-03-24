Updated 3Br./1Ba. home in Mooresville with no HOA. Neutral paint and newer laminate flooring make this a cute home in a great location! There is a residence benefit package for $25/mo required by the tenant. This program offers many positive benefits like positive credit reporting for on time payments, air filters mailed every 3 months, rewards for gift card can be earned, credits to be used for concierge services, etc.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,075
