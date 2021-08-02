LONG RANGE SUNSET VIEWS OF LAKE NORMAN! STUNNING HOME right off the Langtree exit! Privately located in the premier community of COVE KEY! COVERED PATIO! One of the largest units available, THIS HOME SHOWS LIKE A MODEL! Your personal elevator takes you up to the main level. A few steps off of the entry is an oversized bonus, game room, with walk-in closet that can double as a 4th bedroom. The main level boasts a gorgeous open plan kitchen, breakfast, dining area, living room and French doored office. This unit features exquisite hardwoods, surround sound,Nest climate control,ADT Security, bar with wine fridge, granite, under counter lighting, gas fireplace and so much more! Master Suite with reading nook and custom walk-in closet, his and her vanities. Gorgeous staircase to the 2nd MASTER upstairs complete with his and hers closets.Large landing/bonus area, workout room,and 3rd bed/bath complete the upper level. Storage Space Galore!BONUS BOAT CLUB MEMBERSHIP FEE(with reasonable offer)
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,099,900
