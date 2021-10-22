Welcome to this beautiful sunrise on LKN. This Custom built, one owner, Ranch with finished lower level, offers 2 full living areas. Every room has a view of the Lake. The vaulted ceilings allow for plenty of light and an open atmosphere. The upper deck and lower patio offer plenty of area for entertainment. Mature tree's protect the home from the summer heat. Lower level has a large storage area and a separate Safe Room. So many possibilities for kitchen expansion and living area on lower level. Wood burning stove does not convey on lower level. Enjoy the peaceful sunsets and star gazing dockside with the wide open view of the lake. Property has a concrete drive on the right and gravel drive on the left that leads to the large storage building. Some additional features are, instant hot water, solid copper inserts in the eves with chimney cap. Beautiful rock quarry down the street with private membership for scuba diving.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
A Mooresville man faces three counts of murder and one of first-degree arson from a July incident in which three bodies were found after a fire on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
A Mooresville man was arrested in connection with a robbery of medication and break-ins at two local businesses, the Mooresville Police Depart…
- Updated
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
An old typewriter sits in a trophy case at Mooresville Ford, mixed in amid decades worth of trophies, letters and plaques recognizing decades …
As Gavin Schmidt and his father began moving his collection of Halloween decorations out of the house and into the driveway, cars began slowin…
They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This is true and can also be life changing or lifesaving when it comes to your healt…
I have never seen an actual ghost. It doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in them, but I have not been privy in this life to have experienced an…