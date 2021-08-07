Welcome to your beautiful Waterfront Home with Lake Norman views! New Construction. Light/airy kitchen to feature white cabinetry, white quartz tops & sparkling stainless steel appliances. Luxury island overlooking open floorplan GR with stylish linear fireplace. Luxury vinyl plank floors thru-out & all bath vanities with granite tops. Kitchen/all baths with soft close doors/drawers. Owner's Suite on main with dual sink vanity, freestanding tub, separate tiled shower & generous walk-in closet. 1st floor Office by entry for work/school, plus 2nd lg Office up w/private full bath! Loft Rec/Playroom & spacious Media Room also up + 2 BRs with private baths. Plenty of organized space off garage entry in lg Drop Zone + a separate laundry. Beadboard ceilings top Covered Front Step & Back Porch. Custom Dock. Courtyard style garage. 50 yr roof shingles, energy efficient Low-E black framed windows & low-maintenance exterior add to the peace of mind with this new waterfront home. No HOA!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,274,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
- Updated
The final buzzer has sounded. The last pitch has popped the mitt. Game over.
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Oakridge Farm Highway at Landis Highway Mooresville.
A group of parents met outside the offices of the Mooresville Graded School District on Friday morning to protest the decision made Thursday t…
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
- Updated
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
Awesome investment opportunity! This hidden gem has unlimited potential! Walking distance to the Civic Center, Swimming Pool, minutes to Downt…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 13-21. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Step inside this exquisite waterside estate exuding elegance and style throughout. Entertain guests in the lakeside pool house, featuring fold…