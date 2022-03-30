A newly renovated waterfront retreat with amazing dock truly make this home a lake paradise. Located in a peaceful cove, it is just off the main channel for easy access to big water. It has a sandy beach with steps down to the lake for swimming. Relax and enjoy lazy evenings with a generous fire pit and grill gazebo by the lake. 8 person hot tub for relaxing on cooler evenings. Wide-open floor plan with 6 bedrooms / 3 baths (all but one have lake views) on 160 feet of Lake Norman shoreline. Septic permit on file with the county is approved for 3 bedrooms. The primary bedroom on the main level has an en suite has bath with a deep soaking tub, enclosed shower, dual sinks, and walk-in closet. Currently being used as an AirBNB vacation rental and seller will sell furnished with acceptable offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,399,000
