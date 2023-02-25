Enjoy the beautiful views from this well maintained home. Property currently being used as VRBO. Quiet cove opens to big water. Enjoy relaxing at the gazebo area on dock with covered private boat slip. Light open kitchen features soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances and luxury kitchen island. There is plenty of room to entertain in this home which has an open floorplan. Stylish LVP flooring throughout main and upper floor. Owner suite on main with gorgeous lake views. Primary bath with dual vanity, tiled shower free standing tub & spacious walk in closet. Enjoy beautiful lake views from practically every room in the home. On the main floor you will find the perfect space for your office. The upper floor has a spacious media room. Two additional bedrooms a loft/ game room, and three full bathrooms. Step out back to enjoy year round entertaining on your screened in porch. The deck is the perfect space for grilling. This property is TURN KEY. All this with no HOA!!!!!