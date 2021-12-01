Fabulous Lake Norman waterfront main channel lakehouse with private 2 level dock. Breathtaking lake views, w/no hoa/club fee, top of the line Viking commercial lower Gourmet kitchen, granite counters thru out, wet bar lower and full Gourmet kitchen, seats 10, full main level Kitchen, an elevator functions to all 3 levels, walk out finished full basement, 2 kitchens, 3 Master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, 1 common full bathroom, 4 half bath, 4 additional hobby rooms currently used as bedrooms for vacation guest sleeping quarters , 1 seasonal decor storage room, 2 laundry rooms, 4 fireplaces, 3 car garage with its own heat pump for AC and Heat currently used a gameroom, double decker dock with power. Large Main Channel views, deep year-round water.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,750,000
