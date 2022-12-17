3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,799,000

Newly built 2021 Lake Norman waterfront home located off of Brawley School road minutes from Trump National Golf Course. Permitted for 3 bedrooms with an additional bunk room and bonus room. 2 full baths downstairs and 2 full baths upstairs. Hanes Bee road is a Peninsula so there are lake views from every room and from every outdoor sitting area. Newly covered dock with 10,000lb boat lift. A sandy beach by the water so you can relax by the shore, kayak or paddle board. Close to Brawley school and Hwy 150 shopping and restaurants. The screened porch or the paver patio area allows for outdoor dining during those Carolina spring, summer and fall days.Enjoy soaking in the hot tub by the firepit in the winter. Over 330 ft of water frontage. Vacation rental agreement in place with Stay Lake Norman. Over $180,000 gross rental revenue for 2022. Home sold stocked and furnished. Please call listing agent for more details. Agent is homeowner. Please have finance preapproval prior to showing