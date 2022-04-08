How will you enjoy the breathtaking sunset lake views? Relaxing on you back patio with a glass of wine, reclining on your oversized boat dock with three slips or barefoot on your sandy beach around a firepit? This charming Timber frame home is tucked away on 1.5 acres in a private cove with approximately 200’ of shoreline and its own boat launch giving you resort style living with world class ammenities offered just 2 minutes away at Trump National Golf Course. Inside this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home you'll find hardwood flooring, granite counters, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, remodeled baths and a great screened in porch. Outside you will notice the multi level terrace incorporating stone and brick as well as lighted entrance pillars, dock lighting, lake irrigation for landscaping, and a huge detached 2 car and 1 boat garage with its own electrical service. Updates include encapsulated crawl space, stone retaining walls, HVAC (2012), well (2012), water conditioner and much more.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,900,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
MOORESVILLE — As Blue Devil slugger Lauren Vanderpool stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, her team trailed arch-rival La…
Chris Stonestreet, historian of colonial history of the North and South Carolina Piedmont, was honored by the North Carolina Chapter of the Na…
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
Dr. Michael Royal, Mooresville Graded School District assistant superintendent of secondary education, was among 25 school and district leader…
The students at Lake Norman High School were in their various places, some meeting to give and receive stage instructions, others taking care …
MOORESVILLE — The distinct ping of a well-hit softball echoed across the stadium. Hickory Ridge’s Tori Kirkpatrick had sent the ball deep into…
Amid the U.S. housing crunch, some are finding a solution in Accessory Dwelling Units, also know as granny flats, in-law units or backyard bungalows.