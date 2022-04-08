 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,900,000

How will you enjoy the breathtaking sunset lake views? Relaxing on you back patio with a glass of wine, reclining on your oversized boat dock with three slips or barefoot on your sandy beach around a firepit? This charming Timber frame home is tucked away on 1.5 acres in a private cove with approximately 200’ of shoreline and its own boat launch giving you resort style living with world class ammenities offered just 2 minutes away at Trump National Golf Course. Inside this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home you'll find hardwood flooring, granite counters, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, remodeled baths and a great screened in porch. Outside you will notice the multi level terrace incorporating stone and brick as well as lighted entrance pillars, dock lighting, lake irrigation for landscaping, and a huge detached 2 car and 1 boat garage with its own electrical service. Updates include encapsulated crawl space, stone retaining walls, HVAC (2012), well (2012), water conditioner and much more.

