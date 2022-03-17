 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,950

Wonderful open floor plan RANCH home near Downtown Mooresville in the Mooresville Graded School District! Enter the home from the Covered Front Porch into the Foyer that is open to a large Dining Room. The Kitchen features granite counters, Pantry, island, stainless appliances, Computer Niche and a Breakfast area. The large Living Room has sliding doors to the Rear Patio. 2 Bedrooms share a 2nd Full Bathroom with a dual sink vanity. The Owner's Suite has a walk-in closet, Office with French Doors and a Bathroom with separate shower, garden tub and a dual sink vanity. You will find the cluster mailboxes and neighborhood pool at the front entrance to the neighborhood off Main St. Enjoy living a short drive to Downtown Mooresville and schools. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 25-lbs at adult weight is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.

