3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,100,000

Beautiful 1.5-story brick lake house with walk-out basement and stunning panoramic lake views of Lake Norman... 293 feet of water frontage. On the main level you'll find an open floor plan to maximize views, an owner's suite with a gorgeous remodeled bath & huge flex space room, an office, and upstairs you'll find a loft overlooking the great room below and 2 more bedrooms, each with an ensuite bath. The basement level has a large den with wet bar, another full bath, wine storage, heated workshop, unheated workshop, and a large garage for storing vehicles or all your lake toys. The upper 4-car garage has high ceilings + an oversized door on one side for boat/RV storage. Beautifully landscaped front yard and a rocking-chair covered front porch, and around back there is a large deck, a covered patio, a seating area with sun sails for shades, a beach seating area, a boat ramp, and a covered dock with power and boat slip. NO HOA DUES! Come live the good life on Lake Norman! Contact Kelly Smith, The Temple Team, Keller Williams Unified, 704-737-9234, www.thetempleteam.com.

