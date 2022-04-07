This bright, clean, move-in ready home is only two years old and features a desirable open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fenced backyard & 2 car garage. Kitchen is heart of home with oversized bar seating area overlooking living room’s gas fireplace and dining area. Kitchen is stylish w/ quartz countertops, 42" white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including fridge, gas cooktop, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Upstairs are 3 lg bedrooms, including primary bedroom with tray ceiling & private bathroom with walk-in shower. Laundry room with washer/dryer conveniently located next to bedrooms. Enjoy neighborhood’s pavilion and firepit overlooking the lake and launch your kayak/paddle board. Can’t beat location, just minutes from restaurants, shops, I-77, and historic Davidson. Paper application attached. Must have completed application, photo ID, and 3 months pay stubs for each applicant. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 regardless of employment status.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,200
