3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,300

END UNIT 2-story townhome in the Cove at Morrison Plantation! The floor plan has main level with hardwoods, Half Bathroom, Great Room with a gas log fireplace, Dining area, & an open Kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry & stainless appliances. The upper level has a Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer included and a huge Owner's Suite with walk-in closet that has custom shelving, dual sink vanity, separate shower and a garden tub. 2 additional Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom are located off the hallway. Enjoy a private enclosed patio and neighborhood amenities galore with sidewalks, community day dock on Lake Norman, pool, tennis and a playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities & landscaping maintenance inside the enclosed Patio area. HOA maintains all other lawn areas. No Smoking, No Cats & 2 Dogs each under 45-lbs at adult weight are conditional with a pet fee. The outgoing tenant will pay $2,300.00 towards a new tenants move-in amount for a lease starting in October 2022!