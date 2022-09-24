 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,300

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,300

END UNIT 2-story townhome in the Cove at Morrison Plantation! The floor plan has main level with hardwoods, Half Bathroom, Great Room with a gas log fireplace, Dining area, & an open Kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry & stainless appliances. The upper level has a Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer included and a huge Owner's Suite with walk-in closet that has custom shelving, dual sink vanity, separate shower and a garden tub. 2 additional Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom are located off the hallway. Enjoy a private enclosed patio and neighborhood amenities galore with sidewalks, community day dock on Lake Norman, pool, tennis and a playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities & landscaping maintenance inside the enclosed Patio area. HOA maintains all other lawn areas. No Smoking, No Cats & 2 Dogs each under 45-lbs at adult weight are conditional with a pet fee. The outgoing tenant will pay $2,300.00 towards a new tenants move-in amount for a lease starting in October 2022!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New doctor joins medical group

New doctor joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Mooresville welcomes Stephen Mericle, M.D. He is joining Dr. Thomas Gross, Dr. Michaela Renich and …