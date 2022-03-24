3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,400

Well maintained home in quaint neighborhood within walking distance of Lake Norman and shopping center. Spacious kitchen that opens into living room with hardwood floors, gas fireplace, patio area and plenty of space for storage. Also has spacious detached 2-car garage for parking and above attic for additional storage. Renters will also have access to community amenities including recreation building with swimming pools, park and playground. House was recently deep cleaned and carpets shampooed. Please call or email with any questions. We will be conducting background and credit checks on all prospective renters and will conduct in-person interviews prior to approval. Renters responsible for water, gas, electric, internet/cable and weekly lawn care. Weekly trash service included in rent. We require a $2,400 cash security deposit up front. Absolutely no pets allowed and no smoking inside the house or on the property. Maximum of 1 car parked on the street in front of the home.

View More