Showings start April 29. Waterfront/waterview townhome on Lake Norman. Fully upgraded townhome with hardwood floors, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, and stainless steel appliances. Desirable open floor plan. Large primary bedroom with ensuite with walk in shower, garden tub, dual vanities with granite counters. Rental comes with fridge, washer, dryer. Great neighborhood with community amenities including outdoor pool, tennis courts, and day dock. Tenant to confirm schools. Must have photo ID, and pay stub for each applicant. Paper application is attached. There is a $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 regardless of employment status.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bigger is better when it comes to FeedNC's new facility along Charlotte Highway in Mooresville as officials celebrated with a ribbon-cutting c…
The new doll is part of Mattel Barbie Fashionistas line, which aims to offer kids more diverse representations of beauty and fight the stigma …
The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was…
Ikea is planning to splash $2.19 billion to expand its furniture empire in the United States.
It’s finally warming up in the Carolinas, which means it’s only a matter of time before people hit the coast for vacation.