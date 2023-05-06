This two-story home welcomes you with a large living room and kitchen that is equipped with stone cabinets, quartz countertops, and appliances ready for you to use, such as a dishwasher, refrigerator, and range. This has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The master suite features dual sinks and a walk-in closet. This is also located in a great neighborhood! just minutes away from the area's best shopping, dining, and recreation options. The community has a pool, a covered pavilion, and trails nearby, so you can take a break from your day and enjoy a dip. Come take a look at this beautiful home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
Terrible employees usually create a lot of drama and disruption and sometimes employers feel trapped on whether they can fire them. They can.
Of the six venomous snake species native to North Carolina, three are rattlesnakes – the timber, the pigmy and the Eastern diamondback.
MOORESVILLE—Lauren Vanderpool made two sensational defensive grabs for outs at shortstop during Wednesday night’s regular-season finale. In he…
A Mooresville woman and a teenager have been charged in connection with several car break-ins in which debit and credit cards were stolen and …