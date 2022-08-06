 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,500

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,500

Waterfront/waterview townhome on Lake Norman. Fully upgraded townhome with hardwood floors, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, and stainless steel appliances. Desirable open floor plan. Large primary bedroom with ensuite with walk in shower, garden tub, dual vanities with granite counters. Rental comes with fridge, washer, dryer. Great neighborhood with community amenities including outdoor pool, tennis courts, and day dock. Tenant to confirm schools. Must have photo ID, and pay stub for each applicant. Paper application is attached. There is a $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 regardless of employment status.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New doctors joins medical group

New doctors joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group Family Medicine Tall Oaks welcomes Dr. Jasmin Aldridge. She joins Dr. Amber Hicks-Thibodeau, nurse practitioner Mere…