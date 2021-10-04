 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,785,000

Rare opportunity to live near the end of the Brawley Peninsula w/in minutes of the desirable amenities of The Point & The Lake Norman Yacht Club. No HOA. This luxury home is just off the main channel and has about 157 feet of shoreline. Be prepared to step inside the front door and smile! Entertainment made easy in this meticulously maintained home w/a custom kitchen, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, radiant heated bathroom floors, spray foam insulation, tankless water heaters and a standby generator. Home office includes a custom Murphy bed and could be used as a 4th bedroom. Hard-to-find remodeled boathouse with seating on top has a concrete ramp into Lake Norman. Trex decking on dock with 10,000 lb boat lift and a jet ski dock included. Lake level family/recreation room, 2 more bedrooms, 2nd kitchen and 2nd laundry, custom home theater room, flex room and storage rooms. Simply move in and enjoy the lake life!

