Beautifully remodeled 3BR, 1BA home in Mooresville. All brick home updated throughout on a large 1.06 acre lot. Remodeled kitchen including new cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash and appliances. New bath to include tiled tub/shower and beautiful vanity. Hardwood floors in bedrooms and living room, new LVT in common areas. Full basement and carport mean this one won’t last long. Easement for well water from the neighbor and Easement for usage of the driveway in place.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $214,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One man is dead after a shooting at Magla Park on Wednesday night, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney addressed mounting COVID-19 concerns during a highly-charged Board of Educati…
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at Magla Park, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
A Mooresville man is facing a dozen counts of identity theft.
- Updated
A stop for a traffic violation led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on drug charges.
- Updated
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
- Updated
Kimberly Morse was rewarded by the American Red Cross for saving the life of a Lake Norman High School student three years ago.