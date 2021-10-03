 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $225,000

Location, location, location!! Come see this great 3bed 2.5bath Townhome in Sunridge Place. Main level has a large living room that is in between two decks, front and back! Perfect for your morning coffee or your night time beverage of choice! Refrigerator, washer and dryer all convey! Upstairs are two large secondary bedrooms and the primary bedroom all with lots of natural light. The two car garage has an extra bump out for tons of storage! Freshly painted. Carpets need to be replaced.

