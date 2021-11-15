 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $245,000

Fantastic ranch home in sought after subdivision. Open plan living and dining area with cathedral height vaulted ceilings. Beautiful hand scraped laminate flooring throughout. French doors to the back yard have blinds between the glass, and don’t forget to check out the shiplap ceiling in the hall bath!

