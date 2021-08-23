Here is the gem in downtown Mooresville that you have been waiting for. Conveniently located near MHS. This full brick 3 bedroom home has been updated with some modern touches. You will love the brick exposed backsplash in the new remodeled kitchen complete with quartz countertops, enjoy the recently added and all refinished hardwoods throughout the home as well as the new cabinet sink and new tile floors in the bathroom. Have loads of fun on the newly added oversized, 2 story deck or hang out in the very large backyard that makes you feel like you are at a park. Whether you are looking as a first time home buyer, downsizing or looking for a great investment this one is the one that will fit the bill. The fireplace in the family room adds character to the space and provides you with a perfect place to decorate for all the holidays. The added sunroom gives you a spot to enjoy your coffee or use as a play area for the kiddos. This one won't last long so don't wait.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $250,000
