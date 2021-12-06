3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $270,000

Welcome to your next home in the highly sought after Waterlynn community. Enter from the front porch into a bright and airy living room that opens up to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops and newer appliances. From the dining area, walk out to the back yard featuring enough room to have a few people over. There is a detached garage for either storage or to park your vehicle. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This is a must see townhouse. Close to Lowes Corporate, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and I-77. Convenient to everything Mooresville....Shopping, Restaurants and Downtown.