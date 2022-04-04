3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $275,000

Come see this renovated ranch house in Mooresville! This home features a fresh kitchen with white cabinetry and counter tops. The stainless steel appliances include a microwave built into the island which also provides an eating area! The kitchen also features soft close drawers. The living room is right off of the kitchen allowing for a great entertaining area! The home features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The large back yard has a deck overlooking it. All offers due by 1pm on Sunday April 3.