3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $280,000

Brand New Roof Installed 8/31/21 - Owens Corning Estate Gray Architectural Shingles. Beautifully renovated with open floorplan. Large living room, kitchen and spacious eating area. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Kitchen features white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and peninsula. Owner's suite bathroom has stunning quartz countertop, walk-in tiled shower, and walk-in closet. The den provides additional living space with stone fireplace and built-in cabinetry. Just off the den are the two bedrooms, and second full bathroom with tub/shower combo. 768sq ft. deck is the full length of the living area and perfect for entertaining. Huge 2 car Garage with Separate workshop room and separate storage building with plenty of parking/driveway space. This is a double lot (L313 & L314, two separate Parcels) adding almost $13k to the tax value! 0.5 Mile from Stutts Marina/ Boat Launch!