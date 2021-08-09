A charming all-brick 3 BR/2 BA home. This lovely home is located in an established neighborhood. The park like setting across the street and in the neighborhood itself provides a great atmosphere. The seller has upgraded many items within the property. Constructed in the 1950s you can tell it is well built. Home has a den, a sunroom/workshop, a breakfast room and laundry combination. The kitchen has been up dated and has a contemporary flair. Cabinets are original. Also, in the kitchen there is a pantry and all appliances. House includes a den with fireplace, gas logs but can be wood burning, There is a built in cabinet in the living room for a large tv does not convey. Speakers that will remain. 2 updated baths, original wood flooring, screened porch. large lot. Home is nestled into the side of a hill in a private setting. Carport with extra parking. A must see!!!! CALL AGENT WITH QUESTIONS 70467743002 Mooresville Graded Schools, walk to town!!!! ,
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $284,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
- Updated
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
- Updated
The final buzzer has sounded. The last pitch has popped the mitt. Game over.
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Oakridge Farm Highway at Landis Highway Mooresville.
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
- Updated
A group of parents met outside the offices of the Mooresville Graded School District on Friday morning to protest the decision made Thursday t…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Awesome investment opportunity! This hidden gem has unlimited potential! Walking distance to the Civic Center, Swimming Pool, minutes to Downt…
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney emphasized Wednesday the new 2021-22 required state social studies standards …
- Updated
Due to increases in the number of new COVID cases, the Mooresville Graded School District will require face coverings for students, staff and …