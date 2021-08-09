3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $284,900

A charming all-brick 3 BR/2 BA home. This lovely home is located in an established neighborhood. The park like setting across the street and in the neighborhood itself provides a great atmosphere. The seller has upgraded many items within the property. Constructed in the 1950s you can tell it is well built. Home has a den, a sunroom/workshop, a breakfast room and laundry combination. The kitchen has been up dated and has a contemporary flair. Cabinets are original. Also, in the kitchen there is a pantry and all appliances. House includes a den with fireplace, gas logs but can be wood burning, There is a built in cabinet in the living room for a large tv does not convey. Speakers that will remain. 2 updated baths, original wood flooring, screened porch. large lot. Home is nestled into the side of a hill in a private setting. Carport with extra parking. A must see!!!! CALL AGENT WITH QUESTIONS 70467743002 Mooresville Graded Schools, walk to town!!!! ,