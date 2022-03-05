 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $289,900

Come see this new construction home in Mooresville NC! This home is built to a higher standard & meet stricter building criteria and are eligible for more types of financing. Looking for a new, affordable home in a country setting? This brand new home sits on .50 AC lot (Per Iredell Mapping). The kitchen will have beautiful white cabinets & huge island! The kitchen, dining area & living room all flow together for the highly desirable open concept. The master suite is large enough to fit a king bed and has a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks and oversized tile shower and walk-closet. This home has brand new septic system. . Images are representative of final product of elevation of house and interior of the home.

