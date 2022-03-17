 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,500

Recently updated WATERFRONT home with deep water and wonderful sunset views on Lake Norman! The main level has an open floor plan with Oak hardwoods, Great Room with wood burning fireplace, Dining area, remodeled Full Bathroom and a large Kitchen with island and stainless appliances. The Basement level has Laundry with Washer/Dryer included, and 3 Bedrooms with shared remodeled Full Bathroom that has a tub, dual sink vanity and separate shower. Outdoor amenities galore include Main level Front Covered Porch with Courtyard and Rear Deck, Basement level Covered Patio, 2 Storage Sheds, Fenced Pet area, and Irrigation System. Pier with Floating Dock, Covered Boat Slip and the waterfront lawn area has steps down into the lake. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, garbage pickup and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

