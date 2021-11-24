 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,749,000

Open concept home w/atten to detail. Smrt home-lutron keypads/wifi control; lutron auto blackout shades. GR has wall of wndws/doors across back/side for indr/outdr lvng area;2 sided fireplce on timer. Proj screen in ceiling! Ktchn has 6 brnr gas dbl oven w/griddle, stainless hood w/2 warming lamps, pot filler, Miele built-in coffeemaker, ice maker, dbl refrig drawers. Dbl islnd w/marble waterfall, prep sink. Elextrolux overszd refrig/freezer. Owner ste on main w/renovtd ensuite,walk-in custom closet, screened patio. Upr lvl has 2 BR w/ensuites, rec rm w/bunks/trundle. 15 ft tall gar for 6 cars w/Bendpak dbl car lift, tesla charger. 50 ft long, 11 ft deep pool w/iAqualink control, autofill, autodrain. Diving board, cocktail bench facing lake. Poolside patio w/bath & outdoor showr, tv, 4 speaker zones, Sonance satellite pool speakers w/buried subwoofer, 4 radiant htrs(on timer) and louvered roof/adjustable shade. Dbl deck dock w/lrg patio on top, lift. Must see-too many details to list!

